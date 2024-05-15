Vayda Drops Club-Ready Single "Baby Baby"

Vayda, a rising rapper, singer and producer from Atlanta Georgia has been releasing singles and projects for about three years. While she has not exactly broken through into stardom, she definitely presents a compelling case that she can be one of the next femcees to make it big. "Baby Baby" is the latest offering from Vayda and it follows up on four tracks released in 2024. This is her first solo record, as the previous ones all included a feature. In terms of projects, she is superseding fever, a collaborative effort with ATTNWH0RE. For Vayda, one thing she has going for her is her family's background in music. In an interview with No Bells, she spoke about how her dad, who was in a rap group, helped guide her career trajectory early on.

Vayda mentioned how the piano was one of her earliest obsessions in life growing up and how her passion for it grew over time. "Piano my first love... I got an actual keyboard for my birthday. That set it off. I just was always learning new songs," she said. "I was just playing by ear. My dad would always play music, so I would just pick out certain notes, pick out certain stuff, and just figure it out. And if I couldn’t figure it out, go on YouTube, you know?"

Read More: The Game Appears To Troll Meek Mill Amidst Rick Ross Battle

Listen To "Baby Baby" By Vayda

So, with all of that helpful childhood growth, Vayda is now looking to to create a unique identity as she might have one with "Baby Baby." On this cut, she is rapping over a fast-paced instrumental with steady claps and bass that is perfect for the strip club. It is a raunchy song that is certain to draw some attention just on absurdity of lyrics alone. Be sure to support her newest track with the music video link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Baby Baby" by Vayda? Is this one of her stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think she has a new album in the works after dropping this? Can you see her breaking out in the near future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Vayda. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Kehlani Announces New Album, Shares Release Date And Flashy Album Cover

[Via]