SwaVay steps to the forefront of the New Atlanta wave with Billy2, a five-song EP that bleeds heartbreak, soul, and grown-man feels. The captivating spitter ain’t just rapping—he pouring out pain over slick melodies and rich textures. This ain’t just a project, it’s therapy with 808s and strings.

Billy2 flips the script. Swav glides between bars and ballads, weaving rap cadence with smooth R&B sauce. “All My Friends” kicks it off lowkey—he watches the homies find love while he is stuck solo, spitting real talk from a lonely space.

Then “No Ordinary Love” hits, with shimmering keys and thumping drums. It’s a plea dressed as poetry—he’s wrapped up, asking not to be dropped. “Let Me Know” slides in next, lush and moody, with vocals that hit like late-night convos. It's soft, but it hurts.

“800 Miles” is raw. Acoustic strums meet heavy bass while he breaks down, saying, “Tell me what you want me to be… I’ll be it.” That’s soul on wax. He closes with “Everything” featuring Chase Shakur—a smooth promise to hold it all down, even if it ain’t perfect.

SwaVay said he made this in two weeks, fresh off a heartbreak. And you feel every second. He ain't hiding behind metaphors—he’s laying it all out. This is grown pain, put to melody.

Off the strength of his debut Almetha’s Son, which garners millions of streams, Billy2 shows he’s still evolving. Still versatile. Still tapped into something deeper than clout. In a game full of trends, SwaVay’s riding his wave. He’s not just making noise—he’s telling stories the real ones feel.

Billly2 - SwaVay

Official Tracklist