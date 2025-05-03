Yeat Revitalizes A Drake Classic On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 278 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yeat Drake Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
PATTAYA, THAILAND - NOVEMBER 24: Yeat performs at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 at Legend Siam Pattaya on November 24, 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
This week's "Fire Emoji" playlist update is led by Yeat, Quavo, Takeoff, Westside Gunn, Doechii, Lil Tjay, and 42 Dugg.

This week's new Fire Emoji playlist update, rounding up the latest best new music releases in hip-hop, is a tale of various duos. But its most unconventional candidate is not two collaborators, but rather one artist paying homage to a mentor, inspiration, and eventual "IDGAF" partner. Of course, we're talking about Yeat covering a Drake classic for his new track, "Feël no wayz."

However, for those skeptical, the base of the song is still the same: the crashing percussion, the synth pads, and the vocal melodies. But the Oregon artist gives it more life with some interesting vocal quirks and additional melodic elements.

Next up on Fire Emoji is the link-up a lot of fans wanted to see: Westside Gunn and Doechii teaming up on the former's recent single sampling a vocal clip from the latter. This "EGYPT" remix is a treat to check out, and fans of the original have a great excuse to bump this wondrous jam again.

Of course, the Tampa femcee rips through her verse with a dominant flow, a lot of charisma, and a few cheeky punchlines and impressive rhyme schemes.

Read More: Doechii Reveals What She Actually Wants To Be Doing In 20 Years

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Speaking of anticipated and beloved rap duos, we have to mention this new Quavo and Takeoff collaboration on Fire Emoji. "Dope Boy Phone" is the first posthumous Take verse we've heard in quite some time, and he unsurprisingly shows out with cool and confident flows and an effortlessly smooth delivery.

While this track is pretty short, the former Migos are able to incorporate a sticky refrain into their flows quite effectively. It's bouncy, fun, and dynamic enough with its background vocals to warrant vibrant revisits.

Finally on Fire Emoji this week, we wanted to shout out one more meeting of the minds. As distinct as their styles may seem for some fans, Lil Tjay and 42 Dugg were able to play to both of their strengths on their new collab "Different."

The mid-paced and spacious instrumental give Tjay plenty of space to emphasize his vocal tone and develop his melodies, whereas Dugg's bravado and stronger sense of grit pairs well with the grand horns all over the beat.

Read More: Lil Tjay & Offset Go Back And Forth Again Over Their $10,000 Gambling Dispute

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.1K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.7K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.5K
News Marijuana Man 665