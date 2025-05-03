This week's new Fire Emoji playlist update, rounding up the latest best new music releases in hip-hop, is a tale of various duos. But its most unconventional candidate is not two collaborators, but rather one artist paying homage to a mentor, inspiration, and eventual "IDGAF" partner. Of course, we're talking about Yeat covering a Drake classic for his new track, "Feël no wayz."

However, for those skeptical, the base of the song is still the same: the crashing percussion, the synth pads, and the vocal melodies. But the Oregon artist gives it more life with some interesting vocal quirks and additional melodic elements.

Next up on Fire Emoji is the link-up a lot of fans wanted to see: Westside Gunn and Doechii teaming up on the former's recent single sampling a vocal clip from the latter. This "EGYPT" remix is a treat to check out, and fans of the original have a great excuse to bump this wondrous jam again.

Of course, the Tampa femcee rips through her verse with a dominant flow, a lot of charisma, and a few cheeky punchlines and impressive rhyme schemes.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Speaking of anticipated and beloved rap duos, we have to mention this new Quavo and Takeoff collaboration on Fire Emoji. "Dope Boy Phone" is the first posthumous Take verse we've heard in quite some time, and he unsurprisingly shows out with cool and confident flows and an effortlessly smooth delivery.

While this track is pretty short, the former Migos are able to incorporate a sticky refrain into their flows quite effectively. It's bouncy, fun, and dynamic enough with its background vocals to warrant vibrant revisits.

Finally on Fire Emoji this week, we wanted to shout out one more meeting of the minds. As distinct as their styles may seem for some fans, Lil Tjay and 42 Dugg were able to play to both of their strengths on their new collab "Different."