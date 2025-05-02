Quavo continues to preserve TakeOff’s legacy through music and activism.

He released “Dope Boy Phone,” a posthumous track featuring his late nephew. The single arrives nearly two years after TakeOff’s death and underscores Quavo’s commitment to keeping his memory alive.

TakeOff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed on November 1, 2022, at a private event in downtown Houston. He was 28. Officials confirmed his death resulted from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Beyond the music, Quavo’s Rocket Foundation remains central to his efforts. Established to honor TakeOff, the nonprofit announced a new chapter on May 1 with the appointment of Gregory Jackson Jr. as president.

Jackson, a former deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, brings national experience to the role. His previous post was dissolved during the Trump administration, but his advocacy for safer communities has endured.

Quavo praised Jackson’s appointment, calling him a longtime partner in the foundation’s mission. “He’s been supporting Rocket from the start,” he said. “Take’s legacy is in good hands.”

The Rocket Foundation continues its work to address gun violence through outreach and policy reform. For Quavo, the loss of his nephew made this mission urgent and personal.

While leading the foundation, Quavo is also reemerging musically. In early 2025, he released the singles “Legends,” featuring Lil Baby, and “Trappa Rappa.” Both tracks suggest he’s building toward a new solo album, all while weaving TakeOff’s spirit into his evolving sound.

Through advocacy and art, Quavo channels personal tragedy into purpose. His latest work reflects both grief and growth, using his platform to spark change while paying tribute to the one he lost.

“Dope Boy Phone” - Quavo & Takeoff

