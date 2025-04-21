Mustard, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Young Miko, & Swae Lee Headline Original Soundtrack For "Sneaks" Film

BY Zachary Horvath 34 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sneaks-soundtrack
Image via 10 Summers Records
Mustard has been on an incredible run over the last year and it's not stopping thanks to him orchestrating this soundtrack for "Sneaks."

Several producers have been enjoying successful runs this decade, but especially over the last 12 months or so. Metro Boomin is certainly one of them, for example. He and Future dropped back-to-back albums in WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Moreover, the first record would go on to propel the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Another iconic producer in Mustard would go on to join the fray towards the end of the battle by concocting the beat for "Not Like Us." At the end of the day, that would be the biggest W for a beat maker in that head-to-head feud.

Overall, it also led Mustard down a consistent path of achievements and milestones. He remains on team Lamar as he's currently on tour with him and SZA. But in the midst of that, he's sneakily been hard at work putting together an original soundtrack for a recently released movie.

Sneaks, an animated kids flick about a special pair of talking sneakers that a hopeful basketball player wins gets stolen by a greedy collector. However, while he's running away with them, they get separated and the shoes embark on a journey to reunite with themselves but also their owner.

The Sneaks soundtrack, released by Mustard's 10 Summers Records label, features tons of rap and R&B stars. Quavo, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Young Miko, and more make up the roster for the 16-song set. Check out the Sneaks soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music with the links below.

Read More: Drake Vs. His Rivals—And The Women Who Get Caught In The Middle

Sneaks Soundtrack

Sneaks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

  1. Where It All Started with Mustard, Young Miko, Donovan Louis Bazemore
  2. The Collector with Mark Lux
  3. The A24s with The Lock
  4. All Is Lost with Major Myjah
  5. Trouble Don't Last with Sam Hook
  6. At The Club with Ella Mai
  7. Beep Beep with Amirah
  8. Borough Board Pass with Mari Maupin, ALTRBOY
  9. In Love With Anyone with Macy Gray
  10. Over It with Kiane Lede
  11. The Right Thing with Jayson Cash
  12. Go Hard - feat. Quavo with Mustard, Jayson Cash
  13. Never Too Late with Robin Thicke
  14. Whisper with Mustard, Swae Lee
  15. Rockets in the Sky with Ella Mai
  16. Ballin' - Gospel Mix with Roddy Ricch, Chelsea West

Read More: Drake & PartyNextDoor "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" Album Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
News Come Thru For U 133
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 141
News Drug Dealers Anonymous 526
Nicholas Hunt / gettyimages Music Desiigner Stars In Champs Sports Commercial Featuring Unreleased Track "Outlet" 12.4K