Mustard, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Young Miko, & Swae Lee Headline Original Soundtrack For "Sneaks" Film

Several producers have been enjoying successful runs this decade, but especially over the last 12 months or so. Metro Boomin is certainly one of them, for example. He and Future dropped back-to-back albums in WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Moreover, the first record would go on to propel the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
Another iconic producer in Mustard would go on to join the fray towards the end of the battle by concocting the beat for "Not Like Us." At the end of the day, that would be the biggest W for a beat maker in that head-to-head feud.
Overall, it also led Mustard down a consistent path of achievements and milestones. He remains on team Lamar as he's currently on tour with him and SZA. But in the midst of that, he's sneakily been hard at work putting together an original soundtrack for a recently released movie.
Sneaks, an animated kids flick about a special pair of talking sneakers that a hopeful basketball player wins gets stolen by a greedy collector. However, while he's running away with them, they get separated and the shoes embark on a journey to reunite with themselves but also their owner.
The Sneaks soundtrack, released by Mustard's 10 Summers Records label, features tons of rap and R&B stars. Quavo, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Young Miko, and more make up the roster for the 16-song set. Check out the Sneaks soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music with the links below.
Sneaks Soundtrack
Sneaks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:
- Where It All Started with Mustard, Young Miko, Donovan Louis Bazemore
- The Collector with Mark Lux
- The A24s with The Lock
- All Is Lost with Major Myjah
- Trouble Don't Last with Sam Hook
- At The Club with Ella Mai
- Beep Beep with Amirah
- Borough Board Pass with Mari Maupin, ALTRBOY
- In Love With Anyone with Macy Gray
- Over It with Kiane Lede
- The Right Thing with Jayson Cash
- Go Hard - feat. Quavo with Mustard, Jayson Cash
- Never Too Late with Robin Thicke
- Whisper with Mustard, Swae Lee
- Rockets in the Sky with Ella Mai
- Ballin' - Gospel Mix with Roddy Ricch, Chelsea West