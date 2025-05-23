03 Greedo slides back into the spotlight with Crushing On Twin, a three-track EP that’s short on runtime but heavy with feeling.

The Watts native keeps it real, blending pain, love, and street wisdom like only he can. This ain’t no clout-chase—Greedo’s speaking from the soul, using his melodic style to talk heartbreak and hard truths.

The title joint, “Crushing On Twin,” hits first. It’s slow, woozy, and full of longing. Greedo floats over airy production, pouring out emotion with autotuned vocals that cut deep. The track ain’t about flexing—it’s about that love you can't shake, even when it hurts. You can hear the distance in his voice, the type of pain you don’t fake.

“Boujie” comes next, upping the tempo with more bounce. It’s got that slick talk, that flirtatious energy, but the weight’s still there. Greedo balances flash with feelings, giving you something you can ride to while still catching game between the lines.

“Take My Hand” closes it out like a slow fade. It’s quiet, reflective, and heavy. He ain’t just talking about trust—he’s living it, showing what it means to survive with someone by your side. No gimmicks, just gut-level honesty.

Crushing On Twin is classic Greedo—melodic, real, and raw. Though brief, the EP lingers. It captures 03 Greedo in a moment of clarity, creating music that feels both urgent and intimate.

Fans enjoy the song on YouTube, describing it as a love song. "I’m fina send this to my crush," commented a user.

Others acknowledge 03 Greedo's greatness. One commented, "You don’t miss," while another wrote, "This is fire."

