03 Greedo Drops Impassioned Verse On New Single "Still In Shocc"

03 Greedo has been on a prolific run to start 2024. He has always been an extremely productive artist. But the Watts, California native is especially not messing around as of late. In the first two months, Greedo has pumped out three projects on YouTube and Soundcloud, as well as some features on evilgiane's album #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1. Now, 03 Greedo is back with a new single "Still In Shocc."

This track is almost a freestyle of sorts with the multi-talent going right into his lone, lengthy verse. It spans about two minutes in length and sees him rap with fiery passion. "I'm back and I'm still strapped, loaded in the backseat / Seatbelt click like the blick when we clap heat Escalade seat, warmest, b*****s just a button Choppa turn his fake a** steppas to some athletes."

Listen To "Still In Shocc" By 03 Greedo

This track was so good for Greedo that Spotify Singles collaborated with him to bring a different version of it as well. So far, 2024 is shaping up to be one his best in his career. You can check out "Still In Shocc" and its music video above. 03 fans will not be disappointed with this one.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Still In Shocc," by 03 Greedo? Is this one the best songs of his, why or why not? Are any of his 2023 projects still in your rotation? If so which one(s) and what songs? Does he need to drop a new tape this year after hearing this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 03 Greedo. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

And f*** the government, they got protection for the witness

But it ain't got nothin' for the younger n**** in the trenches

And wonder why these lil' n****s turnin' into gremlins

Your chunky 10 millimeter, that's a large pistol

You gotta cover me wit' bands likе some scar tissue

N****s dyin', you don't ride, you just start dissin'

