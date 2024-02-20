JJ Redick Goes Scorched Earth On Doc Rivers During Passion "First Take" Rant

JJ Redick is one of the most beloved commentators in the entire NBA. Overall, this is because he brings real analysis to the sport. Although he is sometimes too player-friendly, there is no doubt he knows what he is talking about. He has been through it all in the NBA, and he brings that experience to the broadcast booth. However, his best work is actually done over on First Take. While Stephen A. Smith simply spews hot takes, Redick is right there where he brings just a little bit of rationality to the discourse.

On today's episode of First Take, Redick was actually quite fired up. Typically, he isn't overly critical of anyone. Although today, he had a real bone to pick. His issue was actually with his former coach, Doc Rivers. Rivers has been making excuses for why the Milwaukee Bucks are losing, and JJ hasn't been buying them. He made sure to call out the coach, noting that his entire career has been filled with excuses. It was very direct, and it was perhaps the most scathing critique we have heard about Doc Rivers in quite some time.

JJ Redick Speaks His Mind

Even Stephen A. Smith was taken aback by what JJ Redick was saying. However, Smith was quick to say that given Redick's history with the man, the comments had validity. Smith was also critical of Rivers and his handling of his new role. He even went so far as to say that soon, Rivers may not even have a job in the league. Needless to say, Rivers stock might be approaching a low point, despite him constantly getting jobs.

Let us know what you think of Redick and his take, in the comments section down below. Do you think he was correct with this latest reaction? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their next moves.

