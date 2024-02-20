Usher Shares Behind The Scenes Documentary On Making Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

The documentary shows fans how the elaborate performance came together.

Fans are still talking about Usher's performance during the Super Bowl earlier this month. He stepped into one of the biggest stages in all of music and unpacked some of the biggest hits of his illustrious career. He also brought numerous high-profile guests along with him including Lil Jon and Ludacris for their hit "Yeah!" and Alicia Keys which resulted in a viral moment of intimacy. But for fans wanting a peak at how the elaborate spectacle came together, a new documentary hit YouTube showing of how the Halftime show was assembled.

The new 10-minute documentary comes from Apple, who sponsored the massive show. The footage is all shot on iPhone and gets fans up close and personal with both the show itself and some of the rehearsals that led up to it. The documentary dropped earlier this week and has already racked up more than 4 million views as fans try and relive the electric performance. Check out the impressive behind-the-scenes footage and watch this year's Halftime show from a brand new angle below.

Usher And Apple Drop Super Bowl Documentary

Despite the halftime show crystalizing his image as one of the biggest superstars in all of music, Usher still lamented a decades old snub in a recent interview. He explained that he still feels slighted by his landmark album Confessions failing to win the Album of The Year Grammy. It was part of a stacked category that included Kanye West's landmark debut The College Dropout, Green Day's punk-rock epic American Idiot, and Alicia Keys' The Diary Of Alicia Keys. All of those albums ended up losing to Genius Loves Company, the posthumously released final album from Ray Charles.

One person who wasn't at the Super Bowl that fans were expecting was Justin Bieber. In another recent interview Usher explained how his appearance fell through but promised that the pair have something else coming soon. What do you think of Usher giving fans a peek at how his Super Bowl Halftime show came together? Where do you think his Halftime show ranks among the best of all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

