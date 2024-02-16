Usher Promises He Has Something Coming With Justin Bieber After Missing Halftime Show

Last week, Usher took to one of the biggest stages in all of music when he performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show. The R&B legend unpacked some of his biggest hits and most beloved songs of all time throughout the 13-minute performance. That included numerous guest stars like Ludacris and LIl Jon who joined him for their classic hit "Yeah!." It also featured Alicia Keys who made waves for a viral moment of perceived intimacy between the two. But the show could have featured even more star power.

Reports emerged in the lead-up to the big performance that Justin Bieber could be among the guests brought out for the show. That didn't end up being the case and in the wake of the performance many were curious as to why. Now Usher himself is speaking on Bieber's potential appearance in the big show. He revealed that his team actually reached out to Bieber and that there was some mutual interest at first. Ultimately though, things didn't pan out something that the R&B legend reveals happened with numerous stars he reached out to. Despite the Super Bowl plans falling through, Usher revealed that the pair do have something else in the works coming soon. Check out the full interview clip below.

Usher Opens Up On Justin Bieber Super Bowl Inclusion

Usher's big weekend extended well beyond just his performance at the Super Bowl. The R&B darling also found the time to get married to his girlfriend while in Las Vegas. At the start of the weekend he dropped his new album Coming Home. The project sports some impressive features and is expected to make a pretty high debut on the Billboard 200. It's his first new project in 6 years and his first new solo album in 8 years and he's taking it on tour later this year.

