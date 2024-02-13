Usher Got Married While In Las Vegas For The Super Bowl

To say that Usher had a busy weekend in Las Vegas would be an understatement. Most notably, he performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show. While the stage is already one of the biggest in all of music, recently released numbers revealed that this year's Super Bowl was actually the most-watched edition of the big game of all time. Right in the center of the action, the R&B legend unpacked some of his biggest hits with numerous high-profile guests for a performance that had everyone talking.

Despite the big event, Usher found some time in his weekend to handle a pretty big personal matter. Earlier this week, it was reported by TMZ that Usher had actually found the time to secure a marriage license for himself and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. At the time it was unclear whether the license had actually been filled out and filed, but now that's cleared up. The R&B star did, in fact, get married to his sweetheart during one of the biggest weekends of his life. Check out the new report confirming that he actually got married after all below.

Read More: Fans Hilariously React To Usher's "Glitching" Dance Move

Usher Got Married Over Super Bowl Weekend

Somehow those weren't even all the stories spawning from Usher's big weekend. He also released his new album Coming Home to start the festivities off. It's his first new solo album since 2016 and his first new project of any kind since 2018. The album sports some high-profile features and includes the hit single "Good Good" with 21 Savage and Summer Walker.

Tickets also went on sale for the huge tour that Usher is gearing up for this year. He's taking his new album on the road and has announced more and more shows in successive weeks. But fans found themselves once again frustrated with Ticketmaster after the timed drop of his concert tickets experienced numerous issues. What do you think of Usher getting married to his girlfriend the same weekend that he performed at the Super Bowl? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Usher's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]