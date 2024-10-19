03 Greedo Sounds Menacing As Ever On New Album "Hella Greedy"

Hard-hitting from front-to-back.

03 Greedo is an aspirational artist. He's always hustling in his songs. He's always outworking his peers, and reaping the benefits. The cover for his latest album, shows him sitting in front of a massive spread of food. The title, Hella Greedy, makes the sentiment even more clear. 03 Greedo isn't here to share, he is here to take it all. And Hella Greedy, sonically speaking, lives up to its marketing. The album is lengthy, with 18 songs, but the runtime is less than an hour. 03 Greedo is offering up a listen that is somehow both concise and sprawling. It works.

"Still In Shocc" is the thumping trap rap fans have come to know and love from the rapper. He sounds aggressive and stylish in equal measure, and the piano keys help to emphasize the menace. The next few songs show a range of sounds, but Hella Greedy really hits its stride during the second half. Most of the collabs are here, and they serve to balance out 03 Greedo's effective if not one-dimensional style. The Rob49 banger "Sumn Pretty" is a West Coast-flavored highlight, and G Herbo brings all of the pain on the hook for "Went Left." It's Maxo Kream, though, who proves to have the best sonic chemistry with 03 Greedo. They absolutely skate on "R.I.C.O," which also happens to boast the best hook on the album.

03 Greedo Gives Fans More West Coast Anthems

Hella Greedy tracklist:

  1. Still In Shocc
  2. If I'm Scared
  3. Still Feel Loaded
  4. Kill Me
  5. Militant, Pt. 2 (featuring Peezy)
  6. DayQuil
  7. Good Girls 2 (featuring Vae Vanilla)
  8. Went Left (featuring G Herbo)
  9. Sumn Pretty (featuring Rob49)
  10. Tear It Off
  11. Take My Time
  12. Move
  13. Good Taste
  14. Ketchup
  15. Devil Offa Me
  16. Escalator Elevator
  17. R.I.C.O. (featuring Maxo Kream)
  18. Move, Pt. 2

