03 Greedo Clarifies Why He Wasn't At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show

Fans were hoping to see Greedo at the show.

03 Greedo is a West Coast artist who is absolutely beloved by fans. Overall, he has a knack for catchy tracks, and he has made some truly memorable albums over the years. If you are from Los Angeles, you are certainly acquainted with Greedo and his music. Having said that, fans were very hopeful to see Greedo at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out." Unfortunately, the night went by without a single sign of Greedo. This led to questions on social media, with some assuming he was just left out.

Thankfully, Greedo came out and addressed those fans wondering about his absence. They will certainly be happy to know that 03 Greedo was not snubbed at all. In fact, he was inviting, but due to scheduling, it just didn't work out. "I fucc w dot i was invited but i couldn’t make it," Greedo stated on Twitter. At the end of the day, you can't be everywhere all at once. Plenty of artists who were expected to be at the show didn't make it. For instance, Kanye West and Future seemed to have other engagements.

03 Greedo Speaks

Had 03 Greedo been there, the true West Coast fans would have turned up. Thankfully, they were still greeted to a plethora of other amazing artists. DJ Hed's set was a true homage to the West Coast, and we are thankful to have witnessed it. Hopefully, Kendrick will do it again in the future and bring out all of the amazing artists who unfortunately couldn't make it last night.