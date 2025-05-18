NxWorries Gets Down On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NxWorries R&B Season Playlist Music News
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge of NxWorries performs on the Black Radio stage during the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa on July 30, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
"R&B Season" boasts new picks from Anderson .Paak, Knxwledge, Rihanna, Emotional Oranges, GIVĒON, Naomi Sharon, and more this week.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, your best recap of the most notable genre-adjacent new releases this week. We have the return of a beloved duo first, as "Everybody Gets Down" sees Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge embracing some funky house as NxWorries.

Compared to their previous material, this is more of a bouncy, crisp, shiny, and easy-going cut, and it's all the more engaging for it. It's great to hear both artists tackle this production style and structure yet again, especially with .Paak's vocal charisma and locked-in percussion from the prolific producer.

Next up on R&B Season is – at long last – new music from Rihanna. Her single for the upcoming Smurfs movie soundtrack, "Friend Of Mine," is another house-inspired record in this update. While RiRi doesn't have the most prominent vocal presence on here, we're just glad to hear her on wax.

Moving onto new albums, Savannah Ré just released the new LP Formed with a lot of songwriting and aesthetic variety. "Go 'Head" is a particularly strong highlight for its resonant keys, and it has an engaging mix of vocal samples and melodies to dazzle with.

Read More: Ciara Reveals ASAP Rocky Already Talking Baby No. 4 While Talking Rihanna Met Gala Run-In

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Another new album on R&B Season this week is Orenji from the genre-blending Emotional Oranges. If you needed proof of this style-mixing talent, look no further than "That Girl." It sounds ripped right out of 2000s pop-rap in the best way, incorporating more soulful performances and refrains throughout.

Speaking of soul, GIVĒON brought a lot of that on his new single "RATHER BE." It's a gorgeous and tender song bolstered by high-flying strings, his smooth-as-butter tone, and some triumphant horns towards the end.

There's a similar elegance to the new Naomi Sharon single, although "The Only Love We Know" takes on more of a house and slight dancehall character. The combination of ethereal tones blend in mesmerizing fashion with earthy percussion, and of course, Sharon is at the center.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to shout out the sultriness of this new JVCK JAMES and Stormzy collab, "Easier Done Than Said." Slow-burning drums, bass, and guitar prelude a killer vocal contrast between chipmunk refrains and the London lyricist's husk.

Read More: Tee Grizzley Lives In The Moment On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs Music Mario Is "Glad You Came" To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 160
Laila! Album Listening Party Hosted By Angela Yee Music Laila! & Queen Naija Take The Reins On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 660
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 397
Jessie Reyez R&B Season Playlist Music News Music Jessie Reyez Has Something For Everyone On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 1109