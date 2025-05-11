Ciara Reveals ASAP Rocky Already Talking Baby No. 4 While Talking Rihanna Met Gala Run-In

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Ciara attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Ciara recently shared that Russell Wilson wants a fifth child with his wife, who is pregnant with their fourth now.

Ciara's husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, isn't the only one talking about more babies. It appears that ASAP Rocky is also already talking about having more children with girlfriend Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple's third child now.

Ciara revealed the discussion on The Sherri Show. When asked about reuniting with Rihanna at the Met Gala, the singer said: "Oh my gosh, it was so sweet running into her. I just have to shout her out ‘cos I’m so proud of her,” the “Level Up” singer said. “This is her third baby she’s having now. We were cracking up talking about, cause’ Russ with us and A$AP, we all took a picture together and he started talking about cinco because you know I have four. We start talking about quatro for her, but she got to get through the tres first, the third baby.”

Ciara and Rihanna finally laid to rest a 14-year-old feud, not with words but with grace, growth, and motherhood. The two icons, once tangled in a petty Twitter spat over stage bookings, showed nothing but love at the 2025 event.

The reunion didn’t start on the carpet, though. Ciara revealed that Rihanna had already slid into her DMs months earlier. “It was all love. She hit me up, said she’s proud of me,” Ciara said. “It meant a lot. Just mom-to-mom stuff.” For two women who once exchanged shade for retweets, the shift was refreshing. It wasn’t staged. It felt real.

Ciara & Rihanna Reunion

Rihanna and Rocky, already parents to RZA and Riot Rose, are building a legacy that extends past music. The duo plans to drop a film together, with Rocky directing. “You saw her act in D.M.B., right?” he told Variety. “She’s a natural.”

He didn’t share the film’s genre, but his tone made one thing clear—this isn’t a vanity project. It’s the next chapter in their creative partnership.

Ciara might have her hands full with four, but Russell Wilson is clearly plotting for baby number five.

