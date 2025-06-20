Ciara and Rihanna may not have always gotten along, but now, it looks like the two songstresses have been able to put their differences behind them. Back in 2011, the "Goodies" performer appeared on an episode of E!'s Fashion Police. She made a less-than-flattering remark about the Fenty founder, resulting in a fiery back and forth on Twitter. "I ran into her recently at a party, and she wasn’t the nicest," Ciara said at the time.

"My bad Ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme," Rihanna fired back on the social media platform, now known as X. "Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage," Ciara responded. Rihanna then dished out what would soon become an iconic comeback, writing "Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of."

The two women ultimately made up after the "Diamonds" singer apologized, admitting that she only threw shade online because her feelings were hurt. "Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I'm heartbroken! That's y I retaliated this way! So sorry," she said.

Read More: Rihanna Covers Baby Bump In Hot Swimsuit Photoshoot For Latest Fenty Collection

Ciara & Rihanna Beef

"Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person," Ciara replied.

They hadn't been photographed together until the 2025 Met Gala, however, where they appeared to be on good terms. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Ciara was asked about their past feud, and where the two of them stand now.