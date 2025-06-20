Ciara Addresses Old Rihanna Beef And Reveals Where They Stand Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Ciara and Rihanna attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Back in 2011, Ciara claimed she had an uncomfortable encounter with Rihanna at a party, prompting a Twitter war.

Ciara and Rihanna may not have always gotten along, but now, it looks like the two songstresses have been able to put their differences behind them. Back in 2011, the "Goodies" performer appeared on an episode of E!'s Fashion Police. She made a less-than-flattering remark about the Fenty founder, resulting in a fiery back and forth on Twitter. "I ran into her recently at a party, and she wasn’t the nicest," Ciara said at the time.

"My bad Ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme," Rihanna fired back on the social media platform, now known as X. "Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage," Ciara responded. Rihanna then dished out what would soon become an iconic comeback, writing "Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of."

The two women ultimately made up after the "Diamonds" singer apologized, admitting that she only threw shade online because her feelings were hurt. "Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I'm heartbroken! That's y I retaliated this way! So sorry," she said.

Ciara & Rihanna Beef

"Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person," Ciara replied.

They hadn't been photographed together until the 2025 Met Gala, however, where they appeared to be on good terms. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Ciara was asked about their past feud, and where the two of them stand now.

"Oh my gosh, we were babies. Now we're mamas doing our thing. It's all love," she explained, as captured by The Shade Room. "We got to have a good conversation and she's now having her third baby, which is so cool. So shout out to mamas out here doing everything ... CiCi got a lot of love for RiRi."

