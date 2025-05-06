Rihanna & Ciara Bury The Hatchet With Wholesome Moments At The Met Gala

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris - Backstage and Audience
Singers Ciara and Rihanna during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
Rihanna and Ciara had been at odds with one another since 2011, with their relationship slowly repairing over time after that nasty run-in.

Rihanna is just soaking up all of the headlines it seems from this year's edition of the Met Gala. But thankfully, they are all positive bits of news. One of the subplots from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC last night was Rih ending a long feud with fellow R&B star Ciara. Per AllHipHop, they haven't had the nicest things to say (or not much at all to say) for the last decade-and-a-half.

It all started in 2011 after seeing each other at a party. Apparently, it didn't go so well between two of them. CiCi was the one to fire away first, doing so in an interview with E! via their now-defunct Fashion Police platform. The "1, 2 Step" singer admitted that "it wasn’t the most pleasant run-in" and that Rihanna "wasn't the nicest."

However, she did give the Fenty founder props as well for her fashion influence. But despite Ciara's attempt to lessen her criticisms, it set off a back-and-forth online with her contemporary. Eventually, Rih let it go and apologized, leading people to believe that things were okay.

But in 2013, the Texas born artist reignited the beef by sending some jabs via a radio station interview. "I don’t have beef with anybody, but I’m not going to be disrespected either… I don’t know what her problem is. I think she’s nuts right now."

Rihanna Third Pregnancy

Then, in 2016, Ciara stopped with the cheap shots and called it "pure comedy" on Twitter. From there, things were civil, but it seems that things are totally friendly between them. The two were photographed at the Met Gala in a one-on-one setting and with a larger group.

As you can see above, Rihanna and Ciara are all smiles as the latter is gently putting her hands on the former's third baby belly. She and her man, ASAP Rocky, revealed her pregnancy at the fashion show after about a year of speculation from fans.

Then, in another photo, Rocky, CiCi's hubby and NFL quarterback, Russell Wilson, join their partners for a group picture. We are speculating right now that group dates with these four are going to become an occurrence. Especially because Ciara and Russ have been tossing around the idea of another child themselves.

