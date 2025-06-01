Rihanna Covers Baby Bump In Hot Swimsuit Photoshoot For Latest Fenty Collection

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight her pregnancy will not halt the completion of the long-awaited album, R9.

Fans have been overjoyed by the news Rihanna is expecting her third child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky

She assured her that the new baby would not halt her music and beauty empire. Throughout the pregnancy, Rihanna’s Fenty has flourished to new heights with new collections. 

The billionaire mogul lit up IG again, lacing the timeline with heat from her newest Savage X Fenty drop. The rollout's theme grown and sexy. 

The Bajan queen slipped into mosaic lace and struck poses that had fans doing double takes, barely giving a glimpse of the growing bump. She kept the baby lowkey, but the body? Front and center.

She blessed the gram with a slick shoot, using slick angles, back shots, and classic arms-over-belly moves to keep her pregnancy under wraps. Every frame screamed confidence, and the caption showed she was in on the game. She joked about hiding the bump like it was a game of peek-a-boo, but there was nothing playful about the way she owned the moment. 

Rihanna Baby Bump

Rihanna’s always been about flipping the narrative. She’s showing moms-to-be they can still pop out and stunt. 

No oversized hoodies. No soft edits. Just bold, unfiltered energy. 

The lingerie wasn’t just a flex—it was a statement. A reminder that motherhood don’t cancel sexy, especially not when you’re running an empire.

And fans ate it up. The comments stayed flooded with fire emojis and heart-eyes, with folks praising her glow and grind. 

One thing about RiRi—she gone remind you she’s not just a businesswoman, she’s the brand. Every campaign is a moment, every drop is culture. Even while growing a whole human, she’s still pushing Savage to new heights.

Whether it’s lace sets or baby bumps, she makes it look effortless. This ain’t just marketing—it’s a masterclass. 

And if you thought motherhood might slow her down, think again. RiRi’s just getting warmed up.

Rihanna’s third baby name has made Las Vegas betting odds with the lead name Rebel.

