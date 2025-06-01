ASAP Rocky's Rihanna & Chris Brown Tweet Reveals His Twitter Account Was Hacked

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 60 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FRANCE-78TH-CANNES-INTERNATIONAL-FILM-FESTIVAL-RED-CARPET
ASAP Rocky attends the red carpet of the movie Highest 2 Lowest during the 78th Cannes Film Festival Cannes France 2025/05/19. (Photo by Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by LAURENT HOU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky promised his forthcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, will be released in 2025 with a Rihanna feature.

ASAP Rocky's social media accounts usually promote his latest or upcoming product to his millions of followers. Fans quickly noticed that Pretty Lord Flacko's X account was hacked when a tweet came across the timeline that told an explicit revelation about his girlfriend Rihanna and an ex-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown.

"Rihanna Told Me Chris Brown Had A Big P-nis," tweeted a hacked Rocky on X. Fans would call out the takeover immediately as it was just announced that Rihanna's father passed away at 70. The explicit tweet comes with bad timing; furthermore, confirming the rap star's social media was hacked. The tweet would be removed immediately with Rocky resuming his usual promotion.

2025 has been a phenomenal year for the Harlem native. He is the creative director of Ray Bans, expecting his third child with Rihanna, and has one of the most anticipated albums of the year. ASAP Rocky has released several singles from the forthcoming album in "Tailor Swift" and "Highjack."

More: ASAP Rocky Thanks Jeffrey Wright For Giving Him Acting Advice While Shooting "Highest 2 Lowest"

ASAP Rocky Twitter Hack

A$AP Rocky’s long-delayed album Don’t Be Dumb continues to face setbacks, largely due to sample clearance problems and leaked material. In August 2024, Rocky took to social media to voice his frustration, writing, “LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT.”

Beyond those issues, the trendy rapper’s perfectionism has played a role in the delay. He’s been candid about his obsessive need to tweak and elevate every track, admitting that his constant revisions are part of why the project remains unreleased.

Despite the hold-up, Rocky has kept fans invested. He’s debuted new songs during performances at Rolling Loud and Paris Fashion Week, offering glimpses of the album’s direction. His visual aesthetics and high-fashion sensibilities have also helped build intrigue around the project.

Though no official release date has been confirmed, Rocky’s consistent teases and public acknowledgments suggest the album is close. Six years after his last solo effort, fans remain eager for what Don’t Be Dumb promises to deliver.

More: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Party In Cannes After “Highest 2 Lowest” Premiere

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.1K
Verdict Reached In The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky Music A$AP Rocky Teases "DON'T BE DUMB" Album After Not Guilty Verdict 2.0K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Jay-Z & Beyonce Seemingly Address ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Lawsuit Rumors 14.5K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music ASAP Rocky Seizes His Cannes Standing Ovation With Preview Of "Don't Be Dumb" 1.6K