ASAP Rocky's social media accounts usually promote his latest or upcoming product to his millions of followers. Fans quickly noticed that Pretty Lord Flacko's X account was hacked when a tweet came across the timeline that told an explicit revelation about his girlfriend Rihanna and an ex-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown.

"Rihanna Told Me Chris Brown Had A Big P-nis," tweeted a hacked Rocky on X. Fans would call out the takeover immediately as it was just announced that Rihanna's father passed away at 70. The explicit tweet comes with bad timing; furthermore, confirming the rap star's social media was hacked. The tweet would be removed immediately with Rocky resuming his usual promotion.

2025 has been a phenomenal year for the Harlem native. He is the creative director of Ray Bans, expecting his third child with Rihanna, and has one of the most anticipated albums of the year. ASAP Rocky has released several singles from the forthcoming album in "Tailor Swift" and "Highjack."

ASAP Rocky Twitter Hack

A$AP Rocky’s long-delayed album Don’t Be Dumb continues to face setbacks, largely due to sample clearance problems and leaked material. In August 2024, Rocky took to social media to voice his frustration, writing, “LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT.”

Beyond those issues, the trendy rapper’s perfectionism has played a role in the delay. He’s been candid about his obsessive need to tweak and elevate every track, admitting that his constant revisions are part of why the project remains unreleased.

Despite the hold-up, Rocky has kept fans invested. He’s debuted new songs during performances at Rolling Loud and Paris Fashion Week, offering glimpses of the album’s direction. His visual aesthetics and high-fashion sensibilities have also helped build intrigue around the project.