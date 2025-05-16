Rihanna Hooks Smurfette Up With New Anthem, "Friend Of Mine" For Smurfs Soundtrack

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that her third pregnancy will not halt her from singing songs and making R9.

Rihanna fans have been patiently waiting for new music from the pop superstar. While it's not the anticipated R9 album, fans receive a new song in "Friend Of Mine," from the Smurfs Movie Soundtrack. Riri takes us to the club on the new track as she embodies the iconic Smurfette.

Rihanna starred in the first animated film starring the iconic characters. The new song sets a foundation for the soundtrack that will have children playing it repeatedly with it's fun-loving, friendly vibe. The song cements the singer's transition to motherhood.

Riri links with the talented Elijah Noll, Elkan, Tenroc, Jon Bellion, Lee Stashenko, and Pete Nappi. Bellion and Nappi to create a personal message that combines rhymthic production with catchy sing-a-long hook.

Rihanna also shook up the Met Gala this week, revealing she’s pregnant with baby number three. Her glow hit different. She’s been teasing ANTI’s follow-up for years, even hinting at a 2023 drop during her Super Bowl promo run. It didn’t happen, but she says she’s finally getting back in album mode.

Nobody knows when the next project’s coming, but “Friend of Mine” proves she’s warming up again. Whether it’s for the kids or the culture, when RiRi drops, the world listens. She moves how she wants, but every time she steps out, it’s a moment.

Riri announced her third pregnancy at the Met Gala with a happy A$AP Rocky by her side. The couple have new albums in the works that promise not to be curved by their upcoming bundle of joy. There is no word how far along Rihanna is in her pregnancy.

More: Ciara Reveals ASAP Rocky Already Talking Baby No. 4 While Talking Rihanna Met Gala Run-In

"Friend of Mine" - Rihanna

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, I think the word here is "déjà-vu"
Just met you tonight, but you feel like a friend of mine
Feel like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine
Feel like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine
How can so familiar be so brand new?

More: ASAP Rocky Cops Rihanna-Shaped Diamond Ring After Third Pregnancy Revelation

