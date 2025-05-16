Smurfs Movie Soundtrack

News
Rihanna Hooks Smurfette Up With New Anthem, "Friend Of Mine" For Smurfs Soundtrack
Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that her third pregnancy will not halt her from singing songs and making R9.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
2 hrs ago