ASAP Rocky continues to showcase his endless love for Rihanna in latest public display. The Harlem rapper bought a custom-made diamond ring. It is a replica of his girlfriend's sillhouette.

Rocky's new piece is by Jason of Beverly Hills. TMZ reports the ring shine's bright with it's diamonds. Pretty Flacko revealed the ring during his Vogue photoshoot.

The ring details many of her likeness, including the arch of her back. The gold is in a strapless diamond-encrusted gown and perched in heels. Riri's braided hair fashioned out of delicate gold chain links. Rocky was meant to wear the ring at this year's Met Gala, according to a behind-the-scenes clip of the event's outfit.

“You see this sexy thing?” he said, pointing out every sculpted feature with a grin. “My shorty got the little fatty on her too. You see that forehead? You know who it is!”

ASAP Rocky’s Rihanna Ring

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky revealed their expecting a third child at the Met Gala. Riri wore a figure-hugging Marc Jacobs design, styled around her growing bump. Rocky kept it classic and clean in a tailored all-black look by his creative house, AWGE.

Their appearance marked yet another milestone for the duo, who’ve embraced family life without dimming their cultural shine. Since welcoming their first son, Rza, in May 2022, and their second, Riot, in August 2023, the pair have balanced parenthood with global stardom. They make it look effortless.

Rocky's new ring is one-of-a-kind. Signifying his love for Rihanna and their family. Rocky didn’t just commission a ring.

He made art out of devotion. He honored his partner the way hip-hop does best: loud, personal, and unforgettable.

With the third baby on the way and the bond only growing stronger, the couple’s love story continues to be a living archive of style, sound, and family pride.