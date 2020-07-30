Jason of Beverly Hills
- SportsLakers Championship Rings Honor The Legacy of Kobe BryantThere were many details included in the craftsmanship, including a Black Mamba.By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Gets $300K Chain Of Cupid Wearing A Ski MaskDrake adds another new chain to his collection, cashing out on a $300K diamond-encrusted pendant of Cupid wearing a ski mask.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDrake Cops Two Tupac Shakur-Inspired Jesus Piece ChainsDrake tapped Jason of Beverly Hills to create two Jesus piece chains that don Tupac Shakur's likeness.By Erika Marie