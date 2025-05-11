Naomi Sharon has returned with a new EP, The Only Love We Know, and the title track is already turning heads. On the song, she croons about being drawn to the same types of people and relationships because it's what she's already used to. "Tell me where we go from here / If all that we know is fear / If it's just the end that's near," she sings.

Sharon discussed her love for the song and how she landed on the title during an interview with Rated RnB. She explained: “When I made that song, which is a very special one to me, it’s like, I mean, ‘Bittersweet’ is a favorite, but ‘The Only Love We Know,’ I think that that will be a timeless thing that I’ll go back to and be like, ‘Wow, we made that.’ It was a very captivating moment that we experienced in the studio as well. Automatically, I was like, ‘You know what? That should be honored and be the title of the EP.’”

Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving Naomi Sharon's song. “Love how her sound is evolving! The world needs Naomi. Nostalgic, timeless, classic sound and emotion. Unique,” one user wrote. Another fan even compared her to Sade. “Never heard an artist that could scratch the same itch as Sade. She even rides this lane in her own way, it’s so refreshing,” they commented.

Naomi Sharon - "The Only Love We Know"

