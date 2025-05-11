Naomi Sharon Confidently Sings About "The Only Love We Know" On Title Track From New EP

BY Cole Blake 228 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Only Love We Know, Naomi SharonThe Only Love We Know, Naomi Sharon
"The Only Love We Know" serves as the title track from the six-song EP Naomi Sharon put out on Friday, May 9th.

Naomi Sharon has returned with a new EP, The Only Love We Know, and the title track is already turning heads. On the song, she croons about being drawn to the same types of people and relationships because it's what she's already used to. "Tell me where we go from here / If all that we know is fear / If it's just the end that's near," she sings.

Sharon discussed her love for the song and how she landed on the title during an interview with Rated RnB. She explained: “When I made that song, which is a very special one to me, it’s like, I mean, ‘Bittersweet’ is a favorite, but ‘The Only Love We Know,’ I think that that will be a timeless thing that I’ll go back to and be like, ‘Wow, we made that.’ It was a very captivating moment that we experienced in the studio as well. Automatically, I was like, ‘You know what? That should be honored and be the title of the EP.’”

Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving Naomi Sharon's song. “Love how her sound is evolving! The world needs Naomi. Nostalgic, timeless, classic sound and emotion. Unique,” one user wrote. Another fan even compared her to Sade. “Never heard an artist that could scratch the same itch as Sade. She even rides this lane in her own way, it’s so refreshing,” they commented.

Read More: Naomi Sharon Asks "Can We Do This Over" On Another Stunning Single

Naomi Sharon - "The Only Love We Know"

Quotable Lyrics:

Do we know what is right without pressure?
All I got is pride to do it better
But this love is a lie
We can't hold together

Read More: Naomi Sharon On The Vulnerability Of "Obsidian," Her Purpose, Signing To Drake & 40's Mentorship

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
GUESS JEANS Presents "The Next 40 Years Of Denim" At Pitti Uomo – Event Music Naomi Sharon Goes Viral After Fans Realize She's Signed To Drake 10.1K
naomi sharon nothing sweeter Songs Naomi Sharon Is Madly In Love On "Nothing Sweeter" 1.5K
naomi-sharon-can-we-do-this-over Songs Naomi Sharon Asks "Can We Do This Over" On Another Stunning Single 1086
Naomi Sharon interview obsidian Music Naomi Sharon On The Vulnerability Of "Obsidian," Her Purpose, Signing To Drake & 40's Mentorship 1.8K