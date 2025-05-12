NxWorries Returns With Effortlessly Smooth Neo-Soul Jam "Everybody Gets Down"

NxWorries are back after their acclaimed second project "Why Lawd?" with a summery and soulful cut with a rumored announcement soon.

NxWorries, the dynamic pairing of producer Knxwledge and do-it-all performer Anderson .Paak are back in business. They are just in time for the beginning of summer as well which is what their music was made for. Their breezy mixture of neo-soul, hip-hop, and R&B always manages to create an unforgettable and irresistible vibe.

"Everybody Gets Down" is one of those tracks that pulls you in right away with its soft hits of keys and steady tempo. Knxwledge just has a way of creating an intoxicating atmosphere. This one feels reminiscent of a smoky nightclub from the 80s, especially with its slight nods to disco.

As for Anderson .Paak's performance, it's sticky and effortless. The themes of undeniable love and lust create some sexual tension. The beat helps out with its groove that was made to get the dancefloors hot and heavy.

Overall, this return by NxWorries was a bit unexpected. The duo has been laying low since dropping their first project in eight years with Why Lawd?

The album was packed to the brim with features. Snoop Dogg, Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat, H.E.R., and Charlie Wilson headlined the bunch. Not only was it stacked, but it was also well-received.

Hopefully, they decide to not take so long with their third LP! But jokes aside, it's good to see them back in a pretty short turnaround.

There seems to be a reason for that though as their fans can't stop talking about this major announcement. That's all fans can discuss online. The rumor is its going to be a tour reveal, deluxe, or brand-new tape. Hopefully, one of those things comes to light soon. For now, spin the new track below.

NxWorries, Knxwledge, & Anderson .Paak "Everybody Gets Down"

