NxWorries are back after their acclaimed second project "Why Lawd?" with a summery and soulful cut with a rumored announcement soon.

There seems to be a reason for that though as their fans can't stop talking about this major announcement. That's all fans can discuss online. The rumor is its going to be a tour reveal, deluxe, or brand-new tape. Hopefully, one of those things comes to light soon. For now, spin the new track below.

"Everybody Gets Down" is one of those tracks that pulls you in right away with its soft hits of keys and steady tempo. Knxwledge just has a way of creating an intoxicating atmosphere. This one feels reminiscent of a smoky nightclub from the 80s, especially with its slight nods to disco.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023.