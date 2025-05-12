News
Songs
NxWorries Returns With Effortlessly Smooth Neo-Soul Jam "Everybody Gets Down"
NxWorries are back after their acclaimed second project "Why Lawd?" with a summery and soulful cut with a rumored announcement soon.
By
Zachary Horvath
18 mins ago
25 Views