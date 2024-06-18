SWAVAY Just Wants To Find Real Love On New EP "BILLY"

SWAVAY delivered some truly heartbreaking songs on this new EP.

“I wrote this project in two weeks about a girl who ended up breaking my heart when I finished it," SWAVAY said about his EP. "At least we got some good emotional ass songs outta it. I’m a simp, what can I say? This is my greatest attempt of proving to the world that I’m not one dimensional.” SWAVAY certainly achieved his goal with the project. The singing is fantastic, and the lyrics are emotional, vulnerable, and relatable. If you're in the mood to yearn, then give this a listen.

Coming out of Atlanta, SWAVAY has proven to be one of the most versatile artists in the city. Considering Atlanta's vast talent pool, this is certainly saying something. Overall, he can rap, but he can also sing at an incredibly high level. This was showcased on one of his most recent singles, "No Ordinary Love." Now, however, SWAVAY has returned, this time with a new EP called BILLY. The entire project brings the R&B vibes, and it is filled with heartbreaking tracks about looking for love, and feeling like you're playing catchup to your friends who are married with kids.

