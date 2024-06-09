SWAVAY Delivers Beautiful Vocals On Fresh Single "No Ordinary Love"

SWAVAY is gearing up for a new EP called "Billy."

SWAVAY is an Atlanta artist who has been dazzling us with his music. Overall, he has proven to be incredibly versatile. He can rap but he can also sing his heart out. This leads to hip-hop and R&B hybrids that have left us in a trance. Next Friday, SWAVAY plans on giving us a new project titled Billy and it an EP that you are not going to want to miss.

While speaking on the EP in a press release, SWAVAY said: “I wrote this project in two weeks about a girl who ended up breaking my heart when I finished it. At least we got some good emotional ass songs outta it. I’m a simp, what can I say? This is my greatest attempt to prove to the world that I’m not one dimensional.” As for his latest single "No Ordinary Love," you can tell that the concept for his project is coming to life. The vocals here are fantastic and the production complements him extremely well. If you want something nice and sweet to listen to over the weekend, then this is going to be a slow jam worthy of your time.

Let us know what you think of this new single from SWAVAY, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the Atlanta artist? What has been your favorite song from him thus far? What are your current expectations for Billy? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

SWAVAY Has An EP On The Way

