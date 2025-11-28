No Deluxe – Album by SWAVAY

SWAVAY keeps things raw and unfiltered on his new project, NO DELUXE. The project, hosted by DJ Holiday, feels like a statement. The album leans into honesty. It balances emotion and confidence without chasing shine. From street-level realism to introspective moments, SWAVAY sounds locked into his own lane. Hosting duties from DJ Holiday give the project a classic mixtape feel, adding texture between records and pulling listeners deeper into the world SWAVAY is building. NO DELUXE showcases SWAVAY's sharpened skills and ability to craft something complete and fulfilling. Additionally, he taps Millkzy, Ovrkast, Chase Shakur, and Anycia to round out the tracklist.