Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, SwaVay is an artist that is devoted to creating a lane of his own. The rapper undoubtedly takes his craft seriously, reminding everyone that he is a lyricist with every drop he makes.

On Friday, October 21, the rapper released his long-awaited album, Almetha’s Son. Equipped with 15 tracks, the project hosted features from James Blake, G Herbo, and DESTIN CONRAD.

When AllHipHop asked him to explain the tape’s title, SwaVay stated, “My mom, it was just me and her growing up. You can listen to all my other music, walk away from it, and be like, ‘Oh wow, he’s really talented, but I know nothing about Swavay.” So it’s self-titled in a way. You listen to it like, ‘Oh no.” I might as well have named it Andre; that’s my real name.”

Overall, the artist wants listeners to walk away knowing who he is as a person and loving him for the same reason.

Listen to the entire project on the platforms below.

Tracklist

1. INTRO (feat. James Blake)

2. GO SHORTY

3. BILLY

4. GRAMMYS

5. GROWN MAN

6. MONEY CAN’T EASE YOUR PAIN

7. KICK DOOR (feat. G Herbo)

8. JUGG

9. 4+5

10. RUNAWAY

11. FOREVER (feat. DESTIN CONRAD)

12. FACES

13. FRIENDS

14. TROUBLE

15. DON’T JUDGE ME