Bryant Barnes Shares Emotionally Vulnerable Single, "Why Can’t You"

Bryant Barnes reflects on heartbreak with his new single.

Bryant Barnes has shared an emotionally vulnerable new track, “Why Can’t You,” on which he croons about heartbreak and self-reflection. In doing so, he sings about unrequited love and getting over someone who doesn't share his feelings. As for how the song came together, Barnes said: “I remember back in the day I was looking for a bunch of beats and I was struggling to find anything I liked. That night I had a dream that I’d met an artist and I didn’t really have music for them to hear, so when I woke up, I said damn I gotta lock in."

He added: "I started making a song from scratch and that was my first time doing that. It ended up being something I really liked! I decided to work on it in LA with Andrew Luce and make sure we finished it. That was over a year ago and we finally got it to where it’s at now. The song is, as most songs are, about one of the girls that I was talking to back in the day.” Fans on social media have been loving the new track. “Istg bro. Every Bryant Barnes song I've listened is a complete banger. I've found gold," one user wrote on YouTube. Another fan added: “I see this hitting a million soon too, all the songs this guy drops are bangers!”

The new song comes just as he prepares to embark on 070 Shake's upcoming The Petrichor Tour across North America. The run of shows will be kicking off in Atlanta on January 21st. Check out Bryant Barnes' "Why Can’t You" below.

Bryant Barnes Shares New Single Ahead Of Tour

Quotable Lyrics:

To get over you
I love you
Why can't you (Why can't you) be in love? (Be in love?)
Oh, why can't you?
What do I do? (I love you)
Why can't you be in love?

