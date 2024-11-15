070 Shake Delivers Adventurous And Dynamic Third Album "Petrichor"

New Jersey-based singer/occasional rapper 070 Shake has had quite the career so far. For many fans, the first time they became aware of 070 Shake was through her first appearance (as an uncredited artist) on Pusha T 's "Santeria," a standout from his West-produced 2018 third solo album, DAYTONA. A few weeks later, she delivered a haunting outro on the track "Ghost Town" from West's eighth album, Ye, as well as a vocal performance on the album's closer, "Violent Crimes." From there, she released her first two albums on the label, with Modus Vivendi coming in January 2020 and following up with You Can't Kill Me two and a half years later.

And now, a little over two more years removed from You Can't Kill Me, 070 Shake delivers her third album, Petrichor. The album comes after an understated, but excellent, 2023 that saw her appear on English singer RAYE's breakout single, the phenomenal "Escapism." Petrichor is a similarly hazy release that primarily talks about love (girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp was clearly a major source of inspiration for Shake). Though, there are still some moments of levity on the back half of the release. Shake bounces between Kid Cudi-esque dark pop and alternative stylings and more straightforward pop tunes. The album also features appearances from Miami rapper JT and Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain's widow and Hole's lead singer. It's a diverse tracklist that offers some of the most dynamic music of Shake's young career. 070 Shake is not a rapper in the traditional sense, but even if you do not consider yourself a big fan of alternative pop music, you should still give this album a try. Stream Petrichor below.