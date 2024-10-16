070 Shake Takes Fans On Hypnotic Ride With "Winter Baby/New Jersey Baby"

The album is gonna be wild.

070 Shake is a truly singular artist. Nobody sounds like her, and nobody could sound like her if they tried. The rapper/vocalist has a unique style and is able to blend different styles in a way that defies genre. Her breakout turn on Kanye West's "Ghost Town" remains her sonic calling card, but 070 Shake's new song is proof that she has musical ideas for days. "Winter Baby/New Jersey Baby" is the first single from her upcoming debut album, Petrichor, and it takes listeners on a journey. Fusing two different melodies, the song manages to showcase 070 Shake at her most catchy and most experimental.

The first part of "Winter Baby/New Jersey Baby" is ripped straight out of the 1960s. The refrain of the titular phrase, and the crackling, retro production makes it sound like an unearthed torch song from the girl group era. It's the sort of sound that most artists would sample, but 070 Shake is able to replicate it from scratch. "Winter Baby" is the catchiest portion of the song, but "New Jersey Baby" takes things in a fascinating and bold direction. It adopts an acoustic, campfire song structure right out of the 1970s folk scene. 070 Shake manages to pull from disparate eras while still making the song sound inherently her own. We can't wait to hear the rest of the album.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

070 Shake Showcases Her Musical Eclecticism

Quotable Lyrics: