Che Looks To Blow Out Your Speakers With Explosive Single "Love (MKB)"

Che is putting on for the Georgia underground trap rappers with this reverb-heavy single ahead of his next album.

Yeah, you see the coat (Yeah, hehe), mine's full of dope (Fee) This is for adults (Rated), X-X for adults (Say, "Ah") I'm the doctor now (Okay), here goes the dosage (Che) And, yeah, it's been a while, there's white all on your nose, oh yeah (Yeah) Supermodel girl (Woo), I'm tryna rock ya world I'll buy you all the pearls, yeah, just show me that you worth it, lo-lo-lo-love

You can argue the rapping skills leave a little to be desired. However, Che's production choices do mask that skill that's still in development. He's definitely someone you turn if you want to vibe, and that's okay. "Love (MKB)" is similar, but this one feels a tad more aggressive instrumentally. Lyrically, it's both raunchy, lovey, and a bit sad as well. When you think about it, don't all of those describe that love is in a nutshell? Che talks about wanting to give this girl the world both in a sensual and emotional sense. In fact, he's willing to literally break limbs to provide the best for who he cares about.

Che is getting his fans ready for another hopeful winner of a project with REST IN BASS. The Atlanta native doesn't have a date set yet for it, but we can assure you it's coming soon. The reason why is because the 18-year-old rapper and auto-crooner is back with a second single called "Love (MKB)." He dropped off "Pose For The Pic" in mid-January and like its album title suggests, it's super bassy. It's got this SoundCloud era charm to it that resonates with us and takes us back to one of most enjoyable periods in hip-hop.

