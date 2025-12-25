Rest In Bass: Encore – Album by Che

When it comes to the rage sub-genre in hip-hop, there was perhaps no album more acclaimed, resonant, or notable than REST IN BASS by Che. Now, we have its ENCORE deluxe edition to give fans even more high-octane, crunchy, intoxicating, and destructive cuts to enjoy before the year is out. With 14 new tracks plus an OsamaSon feature, this is a fitting and satisfying expansion for the Atlanta MC. While it won't convince any non-believers, it will definitely scratch that volatile and energetic itch for your New Year's celebrations. All in all, it's a very exciting way to cap off an amazing year for Che and preview what's next on his artistic journey. Take note, Whole Lotta Red: there's another Christmas rage album in the canon now.