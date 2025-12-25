Rest In Bass: Encore – Album by Che

The deluxe version of Che's 2025 standout "REST IN BASS" boasts 14 new tracks plus an OsamaSon feature to end the year on a raging note.

When it comes to the rage sub-genre in hip-hop, there was perhaps no album more acclaimed, resonant, or notable than REST IN BASS by Che. Now, we have its ENCORE deluxe edition to give fans even more high-octane, crunchy, intoxicating, and destructive cuts to enjoy before the year is out. With 14 new tracks plus an OsamaSon feature, this is a fitting and satisfying expansion for the Atlanta MC. While it won't convince any non-believers, it will definitely scratch that volatile and energetic itch for your New Year's celebrations. All in all, it's a very exciting way to cap off an amazing year for Che and preview what's next on his artistic journey. Take note, Whole Lotta Red: there's another Christmas rage album in the canon now.

Release Date: December 25, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop (Rage)

Tracklist of REST IN BASS: ENCORE
  1. KING OF ROCK
  2. MAKE OUT WITH MY CHOPPA
  3. HOLY MOLY
  4. DIE HARD
  5. CUTTHROAT
  6. MONSTER
  7. DIRTY SPRITE
  8. SERVE DA BA$$
  9. RIRI
  10. WHIPPIN (with OsamaSon)
  11. WHATS LOVE
  12. FREAK NEEK
  13. UAV
  14. IM SORRY
