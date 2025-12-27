Make Out With My Choppa - Song by Che

Che has become one of the biggest artists in the underground, and his album Rest In Bass was one of the best of the year. On Christmas Day, he dropped off the deluxe version of the album, and it comes with the single, "Make Out With My Choppa." As you are going to hear, this is some of the most outlandish production you will ever hear. It is in line with the new philosophy of underground rap producers. Make everything as loud and as glitched out as humanly possible. It works out in Che's favor, and there is no denying that this is a song that will have a huge impact. Match it with the visuals, and you get an instant classic.