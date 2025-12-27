Make Out With My Choppa - Song by Che

Che has become one of the biggest artists in the underground, and his album Rest In Bass was one of the best of the year. On Christmas Day, he dropped off the deluxe version of the album, and it comes with the single, "Make Out With My Choppa." As you are going to hear, this is some of the most outlandish production you will ever hear. It is in line with the new philosophy of underground rap producers. Make everything as loud and as glitched out as humanly possible. It works out in Che's favor, and there is no denying that this is a song that will have a huge impact. Match it with the visuals, and you get an instant classic.
Release Date: December 25, 2025
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: Rest In Bass: Encore
Quotable Lyrics from Make Out With My Choppa
Make out with my chop' (Slatt), make out with this chop'
Got a hundred pair Louis V, Tom Ford, Gucci socks
Bitch, I'm bustin' these VV's on me, they say I go too raw (Boop-boop-boop)
Yeah, I got beans on me, got lean on me, these .223's I rock (Woo)