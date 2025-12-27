Make Out With My Choppa - Song by Che

Che has just dropped off "Rest In Bass: Encore," and it just so happens to come with the exciting new single "Make Out With My Choppa."

Che has become one of the biggest artists in the underground, and his album Rest In Bass was one of the best of the year. On Christmas Day, he dropped off the deluxe version of the album, and it comes with the single, "Make Out With My Choppa." As you are going to hear, this is some of the most outlandish production you will ever hear. It is in line with the new philosophy of underground rap producers. Make everything as loud and as glitched out as humanly possible. It works out in Che's favor, and there is no denying that this is a song that will have a huge impact. Match it with the visuals, and you get an instant classic.

Release Date: December 25, 2025

Genre: Underground Rap

Album: Rest In Bass: Encore

Quotable Lyrics from Make Out With My Choppa

Make out with my chop' (Slatt), make out with this chop'
Got a hundred pair Louis V, Tom Ford, Gucci socks
Bitch, I'm bustin' these VV's on me, they say I go too raw (Boop-boop-boop)
Yeah, I got beans on me, got lean on me, these .223's I rock (Woo)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
