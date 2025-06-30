Hardrock Gets Darker Than Ever On The Grime New Album, "Slimyfella"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Hardrock announced Slimyfella in February on Instagram. He promoted the album's release with snippets of tracks since the announcement.

Atlanta’s Hardrock gets back in the game with Slimyfella, his fourth and grimiest album yet. 

At 23, he's been making undeniable noise since 2021's "Y.N.S. (Young N**a Sh*t)," stacking EPs that kept the streets watching. He really started buzzing with 808 Speaker Knockerz, dropping heaters like “H.Y.L.M.N.? (How You Like Me Now),” “Madonna,” “New WRLD,” and “Luigi Mansion.” 1of1 showed he wasn’t slowing down. Now he’s leveling up with Slimyfella, his first drop since locking in with Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records, following that warm-up tape My Gift to You.

Right out the gate, “New Level” got him talking his boss talk over a rage beat. On "Watch Out," the hypertrap vibe fuels his warning shots to anyone moving funny. "Biggest Soldier," laced by Devstacks, was the perfect single—hi-hats snapping while Hardrock lets off about running the field. Slide keeps the pressure on, flexing like he can’t be touched.

He calls out the snakes on" "Get Go," while "Blood Sweat Tears" booms heavy as he speaks on his grind. “They Know” keeps it hypertrap, with Hardrock standing on his code. "Gimmie Dat" switches it up with that plugg bounce, addressing the greedy ones.

The second half kicks off with "Mr. Spendalot," synths bouncing while he talks, blowing bags. "Bloody Seats" shouts out Kimbo Slice on some raw street vibes. "De La Cruz" brings the smoke—Hardrock’s no rookie.

“Koko,” “No Time,” “Slime Stroll,” and “Cold Stare all keep the bag-chasing, boss moves, and street wisdom coming. Slimyfella proves Hardrock’s growth, even if the project runs a little long.

Slimyfella - Hardrock

Official Tracklist

  1. NEW LEVEL
  2. WATCH OUT
  3. BIGGEST SOLDIER
  4. SLIDE
  5. GET GO
  6. BLOOD SWEAT TEARS
  7. THEY KNOW
  8. GIMME DAT
  9. DISGUSTING
  10. HOT
  11. MR. SPENDALOT
  12. BLOODY SEATS
  13. DE LA CRUZ 
  14. SOLID
  15. FAMILIA
  16. HEAVEN (007)
  17. KOKO
  18. NO TIME 
  19. SLIME STROLL
  20. COLD STARE

