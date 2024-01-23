Hardrock And Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Are Royalty On "King Tut"

Hardrock is someone who has not had a lot of pieces written about him on our site but he has tons of talent brewing. The youngster from Atlanta, Georgia is fairly new to the hip-hop scene. However, he is already receiving major co-signs from the biggest names in the industry. His latest record 1of1 featured some amazing producers on it.

Mainstays like F1lthy from the production collective Working on Dying and fast risers like BNYX chipped for a dark and spacey listening experience. Even though Hardrock is still planting his roots in the game, he has a great level of work under his belt. Since he got his start in 2021, the auto-crooner has five albums and well over a dozen or so singles out there to check out. That is why we are not surprised his newest single sounds great.

Listen To "King Tut" By Hardrock And Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

Hardrock is working with another proficient beatmaker on "King Tut." This time, he recruits a master of bass and synths, Honorable C.N.O.T.E. This is their first piece of released music together, at least according to Genius. However, we would not be shocked if they had more in the vault. While Hardrock's voice has a similar cadence to that of Playboi Carti, he still sounds great over the hypnotic production.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "King Tut," by Hardrock And Honorable C.N.O.T.E.? Do they have to make more songs together, why or why not? Is Hardrock in your consistent rotation, and if so what songs and why? Where do you rank C.N.O.T.E. amongst the host of trap producers?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm goin up, just like the stocks

Gave her one night with Hardrock

Then I told that b**** kick rocks

Ridin' round, lookin' for the opps

We real good in wipin' out your blocks

Flag on my head, Tupac

