Hardrock Is “1of1” On His New Album

Obviously, there are so many artists and rappers that do not get to see the light of day for most music fans. But, a good deal of these underground gems are putting out some interesting and quality material. Today, we finally take a look at Hardrock, an eclectic rapper and singer from the South that has a fascinating skill set. He has put out a few projects since he started in 2021 and he just released his fifth called 1of1.

Hardrock definitely lives up to the title of this latest effort, attacking a wide range of atmospheric and cold productions. His voice is a blend of Future, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti, which makes for every track to be an unexpected journey. The opening cut “poet” is one that talks about where he’s come from and the way he approaches is like someone reading a poem with some gorgeous piano keys and string sections throughout backing his speech.

Who Is Hardrock?

Even though this record gives some insight, what else is there to know about Hardrock? Well, the 19-year-old rapper, heralds from Atlanta, Georgia, and for those who know he possesses a one-of-one vocal delivery over a wide set of beats and instrumentals. Unfortunately, with no real-deal interviews, Hardrock keeps a low profile. However, the young artist has publicly said he is influenced by Southern hip-hop idols, Future, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti.

1of1 Tracklist:

poet bleh 1of1 marathon kickdoors darkness jansport with SahBabii (unavailable) WA\VE with BNYX and F1LTHY eye to eye promises not afraid range/era outofplace Barry complicated penny

