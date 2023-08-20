Tommie Lee Reportedly Arrested On Drug Charges

According to reports, former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee, born Atasha Jefferson, has been arrested in Miami. A new photo is circulating online, appearing to reveal a text message from a source claiming that she was brought into jail, and is facing multiple charges. Her charges seem to include cocaine possession with the intent to sell and disorderly conduct/ breach of peace.

The circumstances leading up to her alleged arrest and charges are unclear, however, the report has left many fans disappointed. She’s also struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, and has been accused of dabbling in other substances. In 2019, Jefferson was arrested and indicted on child abuse charges for allegedly physically attacking her middle school-aged daughter. She bonded out, later appearing in court for the case and getting arrested again for being drunk. Sources claimed at the time that the stress of the situation had caused her to relapse, and that she had been working on becoming sober leading up to the court appearance.

Tommie Lee Allegedly Arrested In Miami

At the time, Jefferson took to Instagram to acknowledge the incident. She claimed that she had been working towards sobriety, and was seeking treatment for her substance issues. “I’ve been working really hard through my problems considering the challenges that’s been set before me since I’ve been home,” she wrote. ”I’ve done all that I can do on my own to shake my habits,” she added. “I do realize that I need help and I am currently seeking treatment.”

Though her alcohol use was well-documented on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Jefferson denied being an alcoholic in a 2019 interview with HNHH. She did admit to struggling with it, however, she claimed the label wasn’t “fair.” With that being said, it’s also unconfirmed whether or not she was using anything at the time of her apparent arrest. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tommie Lee.

