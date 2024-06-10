Tommie Lee Hit With Battery Charge Following Miami Nightclub Arrest

It's the latest in her extensive trouble with the law.

Reality TV stars can be notoriously troublesome. In many cases that's because the most evocative and attention grabbing figures are the ones selected to star on reality shows in the first place. That's probably the case with Tommie Lee. who first broke through as one of the stars of Love And Hip-Hop: Atlanta. Though she appeared on the show earlier in its run, Lee is remembered as the breakout star of the show's 5th season. But both before and after her involvement with the program she's had extensive trouble with the law.

The most recent happened over the weekend when she was arrested outside Miami nightclub LIV. Following the arrest she was charged with battery and taken to a nearby correctional center. Reports claim that Lee attempted to hand someone an unidentified item outside the nightclub and then became hostile when her offer wasn't accepted. The victim claims she threatened she “would have him killed and shot up.” After which she allegedly made physical contact with them and was then restrained until police arrived. Check out the full story on her most recent arrest below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Confronts Tommie Lee For Dissing Her Blueface Face Tattoo

"Love At Hip Hop: Atlanta" Star Tommie Lee Arrested For Battery

Lee's most memorable run-in with the law related to fellow Love And Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez. She reportedly violated a restraining order Hernandez has against her and made violent threats towards her. Earlier this year when Tommie Lee got caught up in a viral tantrum, Natalie Nunn went public with her claims that Lee needs help. She also did a stint in rehab last year but didn't seem to fond of it. She compared her rehab experience to being in jail when discussing it after her release.