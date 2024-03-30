Chrisean Rock Confronts Tommie Lee For Dissing Her Blueface Face Tattoo

In January of this year, Chrisean Rock shocked fans when she debuted a huge tattoo of Blueface's mugshot on her face. The reveal arrived amid the "Thotiana" rapper's jail stay, and shortly after she professed her love for him once again following their split. As expected, countless social media expressed concern for the mother of one, as their relationship hasn't exactly been smooth sailing in the past.

Regardless, Chrisean continues to flaunt her ink proudly, leaving her fans split. One person who knows exactly how she feels about the gesture is Tommie Lee, however, and she hasn't held back her opinion in the slightest. Shortly after the Baddies star showed off her tattoo online, Tommie Lee reacted to it publicly, suggesting that it was a bad idea.

Read More: Ray J & Chrisean Rock TV Deal: Tronix Founder Urges Junior's Mom To Work With Him

Tommie Lee Stands By What She Said

It looks like Chrisean caught wind of Tommie's comments this week, and confronted her for them during an Instagram Live. In a clip from the stream, Chrisean asks Tommie what she meant by her comments. "I said it's st*pid," she explained. "I said it's d*mb." Chrisean then reminded Tommie that she's done some "st*pid" things herself in the past, to which she replied, "but it ain't permanent." She specifically mentioned the viral moment when Tommie went off on Zeus crew members on set over a horse she rented. Tommie received quite a bit of backlash for the incident, as critics accused her of treating the crew unfairly. Later in the stream, Chrisean called Tommie out for considering tattooing someone on her face after roasting her for doing the same.

What do you think of Chrisean Rock questioning Tommie Lee about her comments on her tattoo of Blueface's mugshot? Are you surprised? What about Tommie Lee standing by what she said? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface's Dad Using Chrisean Rock For Clout, His Mother Karlissa Saffold Thinks

[Via]