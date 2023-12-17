Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Face Tattoo Following Blueface Coverup

Chrisean Rock showed off a new face tattoo on social media, earlier this week. She gave fans a look at the piece while discussing her upcoming public appearances. It comes after she recently had her neck tattoo of Blueface covered up.

Fans had mixed responses to the new ink. When Live Bitez shared the clip, one user commented: "Her face look terrible, what's that spot? Go home and take care of yourself you catching stuff running around and bringing it home to the baby." Another wrote: "Pleeeease do us two things! Block Chrisean and the whole blueface situation and all this clout chasing from every social media platform! Sincerely, the public!"

Chrisean Rock Attends French Montana's Birthday Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

In addition to getting her Blueface tattoo covered up, Rock also revealed that she had the name “Kevin,” tattooed on her wrist. The name is a reference to the rapper, K Suave, whom she's reportedly been dating. Check out her latest tattoo below.

Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Tattoo

The decision for Rock to cover up her Blueface tattoo comes after the rapper accused her of sleeping with Offset. In response to that allegation, Cardi B said it wasn't true, but also revealed that she and the Migos rapper are both single. She said on Instagram Live: “When it comes to today’s events, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now. I have been afraid to — not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

