Tyler, The Creator Links Up With Syd, Taco, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples And More

Several Odd Future members got together recently, as seen in a new photo. Tyler, the Creator poses alongside Syd, Taco, Earl Sweatshirt, Mike G, Jasper Dolphin, and more. They were also joined by Vince Staples, all appearing to be in good spirits. It’s unclear why exactly the group linked up, but regardless, fans seem overjoyed to see them all together. With that being said, some users are disappointed that not all the members made it to the mini reunion, missing the presence of Frank Ocean, Hodgy, Left Brain, and more. The Odd Future artists are off pursuing their own separate careers at this point, so either way, it’s interesting to see them revisit their roots.

“It’s giving 2010 and we love to see it,” one Twitter users writes. “BROOOO THEYRE BACK,” another excited fan says. The photo has left commenters taking a trip down memory lane, and pining for a formal Odd Future reunion. Unfortunately, Tyler has said in the past that the members are past that point in their careers, making it unlikely that fans will get to see one, at least in the near future. He didn’t completely write the idea off however, claiming that he’d be open to it.

Odd Future Members Get Together

Well this happened last night…



Mike G

Casey Veggies

Vince Staples

Domo Genesis

L-Boy

Syd

Jasper Dolphin

Earl Sweatshirt

Taco

Sagan Lockhart

Tyler, The Creator pic.twitter.com/YriAypvrOE — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) August 20, 2023

In a 2020 interview, the Odd Future founder spoke on whether or not the collective would ever get back together to put out another project. “Nine times out of seven, no,” Tyler said. “I would be open to it, but I think everyone is kinda past that. I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, ‘Would it actually be good?’ Like, we don’t always need a Bad Boys 5. Even though I like the last one. N***a, it’s there, listen to it.”

He continued, adding that he doesn’t feel like their styles would work together as well as they used to. “Honestly, the OF tapes weren’t that good,” Tyler explained. “It was just a fun time, but musically, it’s like, ‘Uh, coulda did better.’ But, for the time, it was tight. I think now…and I could probably figure it out. I don’t know if the styles will mesh much for a good cohesive thing. No niche like, ‘Oh, this is a good idea.’ Like an actually good thing. I don’t know if the styles would mesh much with everyone. But, who knows, this could change in six weeks.”

