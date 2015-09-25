Odd Future is a hip-hop collective led by Tyler, the Creator consisting of rappers Hodgy Beats, Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, Mike G, singer, songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean, producers Left Brain, Syd Tha Kyd, Matt Martians, Hal Williams and non-musical members, Jasper Dolphin, Taco Bennett, L-Boy and Lucas Vercetti. The group is known for their colorful personalities and punk-rock-like concerts. They had a sketch comedy show on Adult Swim called "Loiter Squad" for 3 seasons. In May 2015, the group’s leader Tyler announced on twitter that Odd Future was no longer a group.