Back to Artists

Odd Future

Real Name
Tyler, the Creator (Tyler Okonma), Left Brain (Vyron Turner), Hodgy Beats (Gerard Damien Long), Matt Martians (Matthew Martin), Jasper Dolphin (Davon Wilson), Domo Genesis (Domonique Cole), Earl Sweatshirt (Thebe Kgositsile), Mike G (Michael Griffin II), and Frank Ocean (Christopher Breaux),
Alias Name
OFWGKTA, Wolf Gang
Date of Birth
Jan. 1, 1970 - Age 54
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Odd Future is a hip-hop collective led by Tyler, the Creator consisting of rappers Hodgy Beats, Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, Mike G, singer, songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean, producers Left Brain, Syd Tha Kyd, Matt Martians, Hal Williams and non-musical members, Jasper Dolphin, Taco Bennett, L-Boy and Lucas Vercetti. The group is known for their colorful personalities and punk-rock-like concerts. They had a sketch comedy show on Adult Swim called "Loiter Squad" for 3 seasons. In May 2015, the group’s leader Tyler announced on twitter that Odd Future was no longer a group.
Top Songs
View all