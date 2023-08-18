Tyler, The Creator Unveils Full Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, SZA & More

Well, after four years since its last iteration in 2019, Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is back on November 11 and 12 this year at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Moreover, if you were online just a few hours ago, you know that the festival live-streamed people painting each and every artist on the lineup on a mural. Now, we have the full list of performers, and it’s an eclectic, exciting, and often surprising collection of amazing talent. Of course, the Hawthorne native’s reputation as a creative and curator precedes him, but this was still no less joyous to see unfold. Unfortunately, tickets for it sold out almost immediately, but if you’re looking for one, best of luck to you on your resale cop journey.

Furthermore, let’s talk about this lineup. Camp Flog Gnaw will host the first joint set from The Hillbillies, better known as Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. Keeping up with TDE connections, SZA will also perform, as well as Tyler himself, obviously. Other massive names on the lineup include Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, Rex Orange County, Dominic Fike, PinkPantheress, and former BROCKHAMPTON mastermind Kevin Abstract. In addition, the festival also brought on Fuerza Regida, the regional Mexican collective that’s making huge waves in the Latin American market, which is the most special and surprising addition here.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 Lineup

However, let’s not forget about some Odd Future era mainstays at Camp Flog Gnaw: Syd, Earl Sweatshirt, Mike G, Domo Genesis, and Left Brain. Also, many of Tyler’s past collaborators have a spot on the bill, like Teezo Touchdown, Maxo Kream, Fana Hues, and DAISY WORLD. One of the most exciting placements for hip-hop fans, though, has to be a set from Clipse, as well as other great MCs and rising groups like Maxo (not the Kream variety), redveil, Paris Texas, AG Club, and many more. BADBADNOTGOOD, Ravyn Lenae, WILLOW, Toro Y Moi, Khamari, julie, Liv.e, beabadoobee, and d4vd are among other exciting acts.

Meanwhile, it feels like it was ages ago that the CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST pioneer teased the festival’s return in Keem and Kendrick’s “The Hillbillies” music video. Now, fans can finally start to think about who they want to see, and who’s going to steal the show. Let us know who you are most excited to see (whether live or streamed) in the comments down below. As always, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tyler, The Creator and Camp Flog Gnaw.

