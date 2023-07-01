Tyler, The Creator Reveals Jay-Z Wanted To Sign Him

Tyler, The Creator’s career has been nothing short of astonishing, and it’s wild to think of how differently it could’ve turned out if key points in his career went another way. Moreover, that’s especially true of his early days in the industry. During a recent conversation with DJ Drama on his podcast, the Hawthorne creative explained that a lot of people wanted to sign him and other members of Odd Future. In fact, none other than Jay-Z approached him with an offer- plus some food to sweeten up the deal. Of course, they developed a great relationship since and both have seen absolutely zero shortage of success and acclaim, but it still begs the question: how would’ve T blossomed on the Roc?

“[Jay-Z] invited us to one of his L.A. homes & we just ate tacos,” Tyler, The Creator stated. “We ate some tacos & he wanted to sign us. I was like ‘Man you’re cool, but no.’ Him, Puff… a lot of people were interested… I don’t know, I just want creative control & I do everything.” Even though it clearly all worked out for the best, it certainly would’ve put Tyler on a much different and more resourceful path. But all he needs is his own drive.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Drops Wild Bars In New Freestyle: Watch

Tyler, The Creator Could’ve Been Signed To Jay-Z

Regardless, through the 32-year-old’s previous statements and interviews, we know that he and Jay-Z hold a lot of admiration for each other. In fact, back in 2021 for Hov’s 52nd birthday, Tyler, The Creator shared his five favorite songs from the New York legend. Sure, that’s a legendary catalog to sum up with just five songs, but Tyler still gave it his best shot. What’s more is that he actually overshot a little bit, but that just speaks to Jay’s talent and impact.

“My top five Jay-Z songs…” he began while answering music executive Carl Chery’s question. “‘F**k All Nite,’ ‘Excuse Me Miss,’ his Funk Flex, like, ‘Grammy Family’ freestyle, if that counts. ‘Allure’ and- oh, his verse on ‘You gotta lot of s**t that’s cool to me…’ ‘Do It Again’ off Vol. 3! That verse cr*zy, *nsane. Oh, and ‘Show You How,’ that last verse showed a lot of perspective to me as a kid, so that’s six so I’m done.” For more news and the latest updates on Tyler, The Creator and Jay-Z, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Meek Mill Praises Jay-Z As He Spits His All-Time Hova Bars