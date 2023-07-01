One of the reasons fans have always loved Tyler, The Creator is his carefree attitude. The California native allows his nonchalance to shine through in many areas of his life. There’s his effortlessly cool outfits to the way in which he seemingly always speaks his mind without fear of retribution. In his earlier albums, Tyler was known for doing the latter throughout his lyrics. This resulted in some releases that he’s not exactly proud to look back upon. While he’s turned away from the aggression found in LPs like Goblin as he’s gotten older, a recent freestyle proves that The Creator still knows how to channel that part of his persona.

“Only spit that real ni**a s**t,” a voice encourages the IGOR hitmaker from behind the camera as he gets started. “I got a big a** gun / If a ni**a got a problem make him run,” Tyler rhymes. “Ni**a hit him in the head, now he d*mb / Then I hit him in the meat, now he c*m.” At that point, the fashion lover’s pal stops him to question the NSFW lyrics. “My bad, I was tryna go hard,” The Creator explained. “My bad, I’ll go harder.”

Tyler, The Creator’s Still Got It

Tyler, The Creator with a quick lil freestyle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PkimmMhceu — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 17, 2023

“Rap s**t only, real hood ni**a shit,” the “DOGTOOTH” artist’s friend reminds him. “Hit ’em with the thang, click clack bang bang / My ni**a’s there, he gettin’ gang banged,” Tyler lyricizes, clearly not getting the memo. “I was talking that gangster s**t,” he insists before giving it one last try, which seems to finally get a seal of approval from his cameraman.

While he may not be able to look back fondly on his debut album, Tyler, The Creator did recently celebrate a massive milestone for one of his more recent projects. The Odd Future founder’s “See You Again” collaboration with Kali Uchis from Flower Boy recently surpassed a huge streaming marker on Spotify. Read how Tyler celebrated his latest career accolade at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

