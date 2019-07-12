sign
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reveals Why Luka Doncic Signed His Jersey & How He Convinced HimThe Baton Rouge rapper explained how security guards, honesty, and a genuine love for the game and for collecting scored him big.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTyler, The Creator Reveals Jay-Z Wanted To Sign HimWhat would've T's career been like if he was part of the Roc?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Wanted To Sign To Young MoneyWhen asked whether he preferred Young Money or Cash Money-era Lil Wayne, the Brooklyn MC shared his childhood aspirations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTony Yayo Says Diddy Passed On Signing 50 Cent To Bad Boy RecordsTony Yayo recently recalled how Diddy once turned down signing 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records.By Cole Blake
- SportsKemba Walker To Sign With New York Knicks After Thunder Buyout: ReportAfter a buyout from the Thunder, Kemba Walker is joining the New York Knicks.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEminem Signs ATL Rapper GRIP To Shady RecordsRising ATL rapper GRIP is reportedly the newest member of Shady Records.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsTrump Calls BLM Sign In Front Of Trump Tower In NYC "A Symbol Of Hate"Donald Trump was not happy with Mayor Bill de Blasio's plans to paint a Black Lives Matter sign in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in NYC.By Lynn S.
- GramChris Brown Shares Clip Of Royalty Making Her Own Black Lives Matter SignChris Brown is making our hearts melt with this clip of his 6-year-old daughter Royalty using an airbrusher to make her very own "Black Lives Matter" sign.By Lynn S.
- MusicGucci Mane's Offering $1M For The Next Biggest RapperGucci Mane is offering a $1M advance for three artists who sign to 1017 Eskimo.By Aron A.
- SportsXFL Commissioner Explains Decision To Not Sign Colin KaepernickThe XFL had a successful first weekend.By Alexander Cole
- RandomBlack Woman Sues Marriott Hotel After They Asked Her To Sign A "No Party" WaiverShe's asking for $300,000.By Chantilly Post
- SportsAntonio Brown Reportedly Blew The Saints Away During WorkoutAB is still one of the best there is.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDaBaby Inks Publishing Deal With Universal Music: ReportDaBaby has signed a deal with Universal Music.By Kevin Goddard
- GramWhat Do Jhené Aiko’s Zodiac Placements Tell Us About Her?The singer posted an astrology-themed photo set on Instagram.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsPetition To Rename Trump Tower Street After Barack Obama Makes WayA joke that's made waves.By Chantilly Post
- SportsDraymond Green Signs $118 Million Max Extension With Golden State WarriorsDraymond Green wins over by clinching a 4-year extension.By Devin Ch
- TVLena Waithe Scores 2-Year "First Look Deal" With Amazon StudiosLena Waithe has earned herself a power-up over at Amazon Studios.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyle Korver Signs One-Year Deal With Milwaukee BucksKyle Korver's veteran sharpshooting will come in handy for the Bucks come playoff time.By Devin Ch
- MusicNLE Choppa Signs Venture With Warner Music For "No Love Entertainment" ImprintNLE Choppa celebrated his new venture with Warner Music GroupBy Devin Ch