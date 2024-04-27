Hardrock Shows Who He Is Influenced By On Sophomore LP "My Gift To You"

Up-and-coming Atlanta, Georgia rapper and auto-crooner Hardrock really was impressive on his debut album 1of1. The 2023 project flashed the youngster's potential with incredibly dark and trippy production and unconventional, but cohesive flows. Working with producers such as BNYX and F1LTHY on that tape really helped conjure up some intriguing ideas that could be further fleshed out in the future. You can tell that he was an impressionable artist, borrowing some style cues from Young Thug, Future, Playboi Carti, among others. However, those influences might be even more apparent on this sophomore effort from Hardrock, My Gift To You.

Right from the intro track "BOBA," Hardrock does not leave an impression in our opinion. He is sort of in the background, taking a backseat to the roughly mixed instrumental. On 1of1, "poet" was the much more interesting start, doing a bit of spoken word over some entrancing production. Unfortunately, most of the beats are not as memorable either.

As for Hardrock, his performances range from decent to nearly straight rip-offs of Carti and Thug. He still has a lot of time to grow as an artist. Not everyone starts off with their own refined sound. But the love for the legends that have come before is a little too much. Still, give the record and listen and see what you can enjoy from it.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album My Gift To You by Hardrock? Is this one of his better projects, why or why not? Which song did he have the strongest performance on? Which album do you prefer more, this, or 1of1? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Hardrock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

My Gift To You Tracklist:

BOBA CLEAR THE STORE TALIBAN HOODIE SOUTH ATL KING TUT RUSSIAN CREAM ST PATRICK'S DAY NVRCARED PAIN STRAIN

